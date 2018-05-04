This Weekend: Theater, concerts and more

A Comedy of Tenors

A Comedy of Tenors runs May 3-20 at Dressing Room Theatre, 1349 Newfield Avenue, Stamford. Tickets are $35. For more information, visit curtaincallinc.com.

Leonard Pelkey

The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey runs May 3-20 at Stratford Academy, 719 Birdseye Street, Stratford. Tickets are $20. For more information, visit squareonetheatre.com.

Outside Mullingar

Outside Mullingar runs May 4 through May 19 at Powerhouse Performing Arts Center, Waveny Park, New Canaan. This is the story of the slow-to-develop romance of two farmers, Anthony and Rosemary — quirky souls who just may be right for each other. Standing in the way of their happiness, however, is a land feud between her mother and his father as well as their own clumsiness. Tickets are $20-$25. For more information, visit tpnc.org.

Young Frankenstein

Young Frankenstein runs May 4 through June 2 at TheatreWorks New Milford, 5 Brookside Avenue, New Milford. Grandson of the infamous Victor Frankenstein, Frederick Frankenstein inherits his family’s estate in Transylvania. With the help of a hunchbacked sidekick, Igor, and a sexy​ lab assistant, Inga, Frederick finds himself in the mad scientist shoes of his ancestors. Tickets are $30. For more information, visit theatreworks.us.

Faces

The Faces exhibit runs May 4 through July 27 at the @287 Gallery, 287 Main Street, Danbury. The solo exhibition by Larry Morse challenges complacency through the unique portraits of others. For more information, visit artswesternct.org.

Terrapin

Terrapin, a Grateful Dead tribute band, will perform on May 4 at 7:30 p.m. at Stamford Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic Street, Stamford. Tickets are $25-$50. For more information visit palacestamford.org.

Lucy Kaplansky

Lucy Kaplansky will perform with Vicki Ferrara on May 4 at 7:45 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $32. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Upright Citizens Brigade

The Upright Citizens Brigade will perform on May 4 at 8 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. This is the improvisational comedy troupe that launched the careers of Amy Poehler, Horatio Sanz, Kate McKinnon, Aubrey Plaza, Donald Glover, Ed Helms, Nick Kroll and more. Tickets are $37.50. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Spring on the Farm

The Spring on the Farm Festival 2018 takes place May 5 and 6 at the Stamford Museum & Nature Center, 39 Scotfieldtown Road, Stamford. Tickets are $5 for members and $10 for non-members. For more information, visit stamfordmuseum.org/springonthefarm.

World of Quilts

A World of Quilts runs on May 5 and 6 at the Western Connecticut State University O’Neil Center, 43 Lake Avenue, Danbury. There will be over 250 quilts on exhibit and more than 30 vendors on hand.

Distant Horizons

Len Grayek’s art will be displayed in the Distant Horizons exhibit May 5-29 at the Gilded Lily Gallery, 101 River Street, Milford. For more information visit, gildedlilygallery.com.

Run for the Roses

Ron’s Run for the Roses is on May 5 from 2:30 to 7 p.m. at Folly Farm, 75 Hartford Road, Simsbury. The annual Kentucky Derby Day gala is the signature event of the Ron Foley Foundation that is dedicated to fighting pancreatic cancer. There will be entertainment, live and silent auctions and viewing of the 144th Kentucky Derby live on a big screen. Tickets are $125-$2,000. For more information, visit ronsrun.org.

Joyous Jazz

Joyous Jazz will be performed on May 5 at 4 p.m. at the Norwalk Concert Hall, 125 East Avenue, Norwalk. The program will feature excerpts from Duke Ellington’s Sacred Concerts for Big Band, soloists, chorus, and a tap dancer. Tickets are $30-$45. For more information, visit GreenwichChoralSociety.org.

Living Art

Living Art Awards Benefit is on May 5 at 6:30 p.m. at the Tokeneke Club, 4 Butlers Island Road, Darien. For more information, visit silvermineevents.org.

Ivy League of Comedy

The Ivy League of Comedy will appear on May 5 at 7:45 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Ross Bennett and Veronica Mosey will perform. Tickets are $33. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

R.C. Smith

R.C. Smith will perform on May 5 at 7 p.m. at the Stone Barn, 175 Shelton Road, Monroe. He will be joined by Billy Winn and David Cooperman. The event is a fund-raiser for the Monroe Women’s Club. Tickets are $60. For more information, visit funny4funds.com/events.

Stephen Hough

The Stamford Symphony: Stephen Hough will be performed on May 5 at 8 p.m. at the Stamford Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic Street, Stamford. Tickets are $25-$76. For more information, visit stamfordsymphony.org.

OPAL

Om Prakash’s OPAL Collection is on display May 6 through May 30 at the Greenwich Art Society Gallery, 299 Greenwich Avenue, Greenwich. For more information, visit greenwichartsociety.org.

Awarding art

The Community Sponsored Awards exhibit runs May 6 through June 2 at Rowayton Arts Center, 145 Rowayton Avenue, Norwalk. The exhibit displays a full range of styles from abstraction to realism. For more information, visit rowaytonarts.org.

Bethel Pride

The Bethel Pride parade is on May 6 from noon to 7 p.m. at the Bethel Green, Bethel. It is an LGBTQ+ celebration. A family-friendly celebration will follow the parade and feature food trucks, speakers, live music, kid’s korner, DJ, vendors, raffles and more. Wrabel will perform at the event. For more information, visit bethelctpride.com.

*Harry the Dirty Dog

Harry the Dirty Dog will be performed on May 6 at 1 and 4 p.m. at the Westport Country Playhouse, 25 Powers Court, Westport. Harry is a dog with a white coat, black spots, and a very loving family. He is, generally speaking, one of the happiest little dogs around. There aren’t many things Harry doesn’t like … but baths are certainly on the list! So when the time comes for his wash, Harry’s only option is to bury his scrub brush and run away from home. Tickets are $20. For more information, visit westportplayhouse.org.

Sean Lynch

Sean Lynch will perform on May 6 at 3 p.m. at the Richter House, 100 Aunt Hack Road, Danbury. The concert is free. For more information, visit danbury.org/richter.

Moana

Moana will be screened on May 6 at 3 p.m. at the Stamford Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic Street, Stamford. Tickets are $10. For more information, visit palacestamford.org.

Music for Youth

Celebrate Music for Youth on May 6 at 5 p.m. at the Unitarian Church in Westport, 10 Lyons Plains Road, Westport. Proceeds benefit the Music for Youth outreach programs. Tickets are $10-$75. For more information, visit musicforyouth.net.