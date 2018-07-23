Police Log for Weston, Easton, Redding: MV Accident, car burglaries, ID theft

Weston

Two-car accident

Police responded to a report of a two-car accident on Sunday, July 15, shortly before 8:30 a.m., on Newtown Turnpike. According to police, Daniel E. Cabrera-Yanez, 31, of Austin Street, Danbury, pulled into a driveway at 492 Newtown Turnpike and while attempting to back out, struck a motor vehicle on Newtown Turnpike driven by Heidi Opinsky of Redding. There were no injuries reported. Cabrera-Yanez was issued a verbal warning for unsafe backing.

Easton

Outstanding warrant

Kerry Pettinelli, 49, of Woodbury, surrendered herself to the Easton Police on Saturday, July 14, when she learned that there was a warrant out for her arrest. Pettinelli posted a $500 cash bond and had a scheduled court appearance Tuesday, July 17, to answer the charge of second degree failure to appear for a misdemeanor summons she received on March 22 for operating an unregistered motor vehicle while under suspension.

Vehicles burglarized

On Saturday, July 14, there were multiple reports of vehicles being broken into and rummaged through. A wallet was reportedly stolen from one vehicle located on Grace View Drive.

Scam call

A local resident reported receiving a call from (475)-298-6853 and being told that his son was in an “accident.” The resident said “there was crying in the background” of the call, but it did not sound like his son. According to police, the father was eventually able to make contact with his son, who was OK. When the father told the caller he knew the call was a scam, the caller hung up.

Redding

Identity theft

On Friday, July 13, at around 5 p.m., a Sherman Turnpike resident came to the police department to report that someone had stolen his ID and opened up four credit cards. The cards were cancelled and the complainant at this time did not suffer a monetary loss. This has been turned over to a police detective for further follow-up.

Motor vehicle crash

On Saturday, July 14, at about 5 p.m., there was a motor vehicle crash on Route 53 near John Read Middle School.

The operator was Naugatuck resident Gabriel Medina, 21,who was driving southbound on Route 53 when he fell asleep, causing the vehicle to go into the shoulder of the roadway. It then struck a large stump and rolled over onto it side. There were no injuries.

Medina was issued a written warning for failure to stay in a proper lane, and a ticket for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license.