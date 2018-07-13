Redding teen creates first Unified Drama program at Barlow

Since she was in the sixth grade, 17-year-old Kaitlyn Siedman has loved the theater.

“I think theater is always a great option for everyone,” said Kaitlyn, of Redding, who will be a senior at Joel Barlow High School in the fall. “It creates a big family feeling and it’s really good for self-confidence.”

Having worked for many years with special needs children, Kaitlyn wanted to make it possible for all students, regardless of their disability, to share in her passion for the theater.

So, this year, she created Barlow’s first Unified Drama show.

With help from other students and mentors Toni Veteri-Muntz and Tim Aiezza, Kaitlyn created and directed The Wizard of Oz.

“I read the original Wizard of Oz book and wrote the script from there,” Kaitlyn said.

The production, which ran at Barlow in March, had two acts. Of the 20 cast members in the show, five were special needs children.

“Each special needs kid was paired up with one specific partner,” she said.

Differences between Barlow’s existing theater productions — which are also open to students with special needs — and the Unified Drama show, according to Kaitlyn, are “the script is shorter and simpler, the story is familiar, and the rehearsal hours are short.”

“We rehearsed only one hour a week for four months,” she said.

Once students decided to join the production, there was no commitment to stick with it if they felt uncomfortable, according to Kaitlyn.

“The students always had the option of backing out of the play at any time,” she said.

In addition, the intermission in The Wizard of Oz was longer than in a typical production, according to Kaityln.

“The whole show was 30 minutes, including a 10-minute intermission,” she said.

This helped the students transition from one scene to another, Kaitlyn explained.

Production challenges

One of the challenges Kaitlyn came across during the show was making sure the audience would be able to hear the students who communicated with iPads.

Yet, she worked it out.

“We connected the students’ iPads to Bluetooth speakers using the Bluetooth function on the iPads,” Kaitlyn said. “The speakers were then [placed] at the front of the stage and were separate from the main sound board that the other actors’ microphones fed into.”

During the performance, students were allowed to hold their script onstage.

“It’s a big task memorizing their lines and being in front of people,” Kaitlyn said.

Kaitlyn said she created the Unified Drama production with the intention of giving the students with special needs a lot of visibility.

“I wanted them front and center so they were the main characters,” she said.

On the night of the show, about 40 people came to watch.

“It came out great,” Kaitlyn said. “The students’ parents said they really enjoyed it.”

Helping students

Kaitlyn has worked with special needs students for many years.

“I started working with them in third grade,” she said. “There was a boy in my school who had special needs and I was invited one day to stay inside for recess and play board games with him.”

The pair hit it off and have been friends ever since. “We go out for ice cream over the summer and go on different trips,” she said. “We go to Ferris Acres Creamery in Newtown.”

When Kaitlyn was in seventh grade, she was part of a program that helped foster friendships between special needs and typical students.

“We played games with them and helped them with their social skills,” said Kaitlyn, adding this involved accompanying them on trips to the grocery store.

In addition, she’s a member of Barlow’s peer mentoring club and Best Buddies International — an organization that works toward ending isolation of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Kaitlyn has dedicated The Wizard of Oz to Nick Tiseo, a Barlow special needs student who died last summer from cancer.

“My hope is that future shows under this program will also be dedicated to him,” she said.

Going forward

For two weeks in August, Kaitlyn will be working as a volunteer at Camp Jabberwocky on Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts.

“It’s a sleepaway camp for people with disabilities of all ages,” she said. “I will be paired with a person with special needs and we will go to activities and classes together.”

Aiezza, a behavior technician at Barlow who runs the school’s Unified Sports program, in which Kaitlyn volunteers, said he’s very impressed with how much work and care she gives to helping special needs students.

“Kaitlyn is unbelievable. People like her only come around very very seldomly. Her empathy is through the roof,” Aiezza said. “She looks at what makes each student special and finds out how she can make sure they benefit fully from the experience.”

Aiezza said Kaitlyn worked with the school’s speech pathologist to learn sign language in order to communicate with a deaf student in The Wizard of Oz.

“She did a fantastic job,” Aiezza said. “Kaitlyn is a quiet leader.”

Veteri-Muntz, a special education teacher at Barlow, said Kaitlyn “did not just create Unified Drama at Barlow so it would look good on her college application; Kaitlyn created it because working with and caring for individuals with special needs is a large part of Kaitlyn’s life and just comes naturally to her.”

“I am so proud of Kaitlyn,” Veteri-Muntz added. “I have loved being a part of Unified Drama and look forward to our next production during the 2018-19 school year.”

Kaitlyn said she wants to become a special education teacher or a language therapist.

She said she hopes the Unified Drama program will continue after she graduates from Barlow.

“Next year, I’m hoping to give one of the girls who will be a sophomore a part in making the program with me,” she said.