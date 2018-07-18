Little League: Weston gives back

The Weston 12U Little League team giving back as part of their success this summer.

For every home run the team hits, the team families will be donating a minimum of $100 to the A.J. Cina Memorial Fund — in memory of A.J. Cina. All dollar amounts that the team donates will be matched by a private donation.

Weston faces Fairfield American tonight at Scalzi Park in Stamford at 7.

Weston team members are: Timmy and Michael Amato, Emmet Arees, Dillion Delaney, Aidan Forrest, Ben Landesman, Colby Lintell, Kieran McGuire, Stephen Polizzi, Zach Selden and Jake Weissman.

