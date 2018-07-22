Letter: Balloonacy was a truly fun and special opportunity

To the Editor:

Watching and hearing three-year olds captured by theater — pantomime — is a phenomenal experience for a former theater critic, and for the folks who brought them to Summer Theatre of New Canaan’s production, Balloonacy.

The children (ages 3-7 and even some younger ones) were completely connecting to actor extraordinaire, Omen Sade, who uttered no words but whose actions were clearly understood. Such opportunities hold the promise of the relevance of theater to our lives. It is truly fun for all ages and a special opportunity for hearing impaired folks, of all ages.

June September April

Great Meadow Road, Redding