The Aspetuck Land Trust recently held its Annual Meeting in Fairfield with 150 members attending.

ALT preserves open space for public benefit in the towns of Easton, Fairfield, Westport and Weston, and maintains more than 1,800 acres of protected land enjoyed by the public.

The theme of the meeting was “rebooted and refreshed” as the land trust described its plans to create a 17,000 acre Green Corridor.