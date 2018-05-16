Putnam Memorial State Park in Redding closed due to storm

The Connecticut Department of Energy & Environmental Protection (DEEP) reports Putnam Memorial State Park in Redding is closed due to Tuesday’s storm.

There is extensive storm damage to a number of Connecticut State Parks and Forests throughout the most affected areas of the state, according to the report.

These parks include:

Sleeping Giant State Park in Hamden

Chatfield Hollow State Park in Killingworth

Kettletown State Park in Southbury

Southford Falls State Park in Oxford

Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield

Putnam Memorial State Park in Redding

Wharton Brook State Park in Wallingford

These parks will remain closed until an assessment can be made of the damage, according to the report.

The public is strongly urged to stay out of these parks and any other area with obvious tree damage until this assessment and hazard mitigation can take place.

Additional parks may be added to this list as assessments continue, according to the report.