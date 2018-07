The Fairfield American Little League All-Stars defeated Weston, 1-0, on Wednesday night at Scalzi Park in Stamford.

Weston will face Lou Gehrig of Milford in its next Section I game on Friday night at 7 p.m. at Springdale Little League in Stamford.

Fairfield American takes on Lou Gehrig tonight at 7 at Scalzi.

The Section I championship is set for Saturday night at 7 at Springdale.