This Weekend: Plays, concerts and more

Love Letters

The Westport Country Playhouse Spring Gala is on April 12 at 7 p.m. at 25 Powers Court, Westport. Alec Baldwin and Kelli O’Hara will star in Love Letters for the one-night fund-raiser. Tickets are $250. For more information visit westportplayhouse.org.

Giselle

The Bolshoi Ballet’s Giselle will be screened on April 12 at 7 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Prima ballerina Svetlana Zakharova embodies the breathtaking lead role in this classical repertoire, alongside the sensational Sergei Polunin as Albrecht, with music by Adolphe Adam and choreography by Yuri Grigorovich. Tickets are $15-$25. For more information visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Doubt

Doubt opens on April 13 and will run through April 29 at the Center Stage Theatre, 54 Grove Street, Shelton. Tickets are $15-$30. For more information visit centerstageshelton.org.

Yankee Tavern

Yankee Tavern will run April 13-29 at the Westport Community Theatre, 110 Myrtle Avenue, Westport. A young couple find themselves caught up in what might be the biggest conspiracy of all about 9/11. Tickets are $25. For more information visit westportcommunitytheatre.com.

Sean Rowe

Sean Rowe will perform on April 13 at 7:45 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. He boasts a deep and rich baritone and will sing his haunting, brooding folk-rock and soul anthems. Tickets are $22. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Buckethead

Buckethead will perform on April 13 at 8 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. His outrageous catalog of more than 300 studio albums contains every guitar technique under the sun, spanning progressive metal, funk, blues, jazz, bluegrass, and avant-garde music. Tickets are $35. For more information visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Hotel California

Hotel California: A Salute to The Eagles will be performed on April 13 at 8 p.m. at the Stamford Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic Street, Stamford. Tickets are $25-$45. For more information visit palacestamford.org.

Wild Bees

The Wild Bees photography exhibit will run from April 14 through Nov. 11 at the Bruce Museum, One Museum Drive, Greenwich. The exhibit features photography by Paula Sharp and Ross Eatman. For more information, visit brucemuseum.org.

Sleeping Beauty

Sleeping Beauty opens on April 14 and runs through May 20 at the Downtown Cabaret Theatre, 263 Golden Hill Street, Bridgeport. It’s not always easy being a princess, especially when a wicked witch places a spell on you. But all is not lost for Princess Adelaide as long as she has her three silly but good-natured fairy godmothers by her side. Even the best intentions can’t always protect the princess, however, and when the spell comes true, only a very special prince can free her. Tickets are $19-$23. For more information visit mycabaret.org.

*Stained Glass

The Stained Glass workshop is on April 14 at 11 a.m. at the Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road, Wilton. Museum educator Lola Chen will introduce kids to stained glass. The program is for ages 6-12. Tickets are for $10 for members and $15 for non-members. For more information visit wiltonhistorical.org.

Il Mikado

Il Mikado will be performed on April 14 at 2:30 and 7 p.m. at the Norwalk Concert Hall, 125 East Avenue, Norwalk. It will be a fully staged and costumed production with a 28-piece orchestra. Tickets are $15-$30. For more information, visit trouperslightopera.org.

Merchants of Doubt

The Merchants of Doubt will be performed on April 14 at 7:30 p.m. at the Unitarian Church in Westport, 10 Lyons Plains Road, Westport. The event is free. For more information visit uuwestport.org.

Here Come the Mummies

Here Come the Mummies will perform on April 14 at 8 p.m. at the Stamford Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic Street, Stamford. Here Come the Mummies is an eight-piece funk-rock band of 5,000-year-old Egyptian mummies with a one-track mind. Tickets are $17-$37. For more information visit palacestamford.org.

Hedgehog

The play Hedgehog, on April 14 at 8 p.m. and April 15 at 2 p.m. at the Powerhouse Performing Arts Center, Waveny Park, New Canaan, is loosely based on true World War II events within the Third Reich and the Ministry of Propaganda under Josef Goebbels. Tickets are free for members and $10 for non-members. For more information call 203-594-3636.

Flea market

An outdoor flea market, April 15 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Fairfield Warde High School, 755 Melville Avenue, Fairfield, will have a wide variety of vendors and items like antiques, crafts, jewelry, coins, art, tools, décor, LP vinyls, books, toys, clothes, sports gear, and food trucks. For more information visit fwhspta.org.

3 on 3

The SJPC Stamford 3 on 3 Hoops Tournament is on April 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Chelsea Piers, 1 Blachley Avenue, Stamford. All proceeds from the event will support the St. Joseph Parenting Center and its programs. Registration fee per team is $300. For more information visit sjpcenter.org.

*Pirates

How I Became a Pirate will hit the stage on April 15 at 1 and 4 p.m. at the Westport Country Playhouse, 25 Powers Court, Westport. The musical is intended for children 5 and up. Tickets are $20. For more information, visit westportplayhouse.org.

Luisa Miller

Luisa Miller will be screened on April 15 at 2 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. This rarely performed Verdi gem is a heart-wrenching tragedy of fatherly love. Sonya Yoncheva sings the title role opposite Piotr Beczała, as Bertrand de Billy conducts in the first Met performance of this opera in more than 10 years. Tickets are $25. For more information visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

History of the Blues

Ridgefield Folk: History of the Blues with Joey Leone will be performed on April 15 at 2 p.m. at the Ridgefield Library, 472 Main Street, Ridgefield. The concert is free. For more information visit ridgefieldlibrary.org.

Frank Porto Band

The Frank Porto Band will perform on April 15 at 3 p.m. at the Westport Historical Society, 25 Avery Place, Westport. Members of the all-male ensemble have been playing together for some 30 years. Tickets are $10 for members and $15 for non-members. For more information visit westporthistory.org.

Grayson Hugh

Grayson Hugh and Polly Messer will perform on April 15 at 3 p.m. at the Richter House, 100 Aunt Hack Road, Danbury. These acclaimed musicians will perform a program of songs characterized as “a soul/rock stew with a dash of blues and a pinch of country” in the intimate, acoustic setting of the Richter House salon. The concert is free. For more information visit danbury.org/richter.

The Lightning Thief

The Lightning Thief, a show based on Rick Riordan’s novel of the same name, will be performed on April 15 at 3 p.m. at the Quick Center for the Arts at Fairfield University, 1073 North Benson Road, Fairfield. Tickets are $20. For more information visit quickcenter.com.

Library jazz

Hot & Cool Jazz is on April 15 at 4 p.m. at the Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Road, Wilton. The free concert features guitarist Mimi Fox. For more information visit wiltonlibrary.org.

Evolution

The Evolution concert is on April 15 at 4 p.m. at the South Salem Presbyterian Church, 111 Spring Street, South Salem, N.Y. Pianist Frederic Chiu will perform. Tickets are $25. For more information visit thesanctuaryseries.org.