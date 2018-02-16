Six inches of snow forecasted Saturday night

Getting used to the recent warm weather? Well, it’s not here to stay.

National Weather Service is predicting a snowstorm to deliver four to seven inches of snow in southern Connecticut Saturday morning into Sunday morning.

“Snow covered roads will result in slippery conditions. Reduced visibilities,” said a weather report Friday, Feb. 16.

The weather service’s forecast confidence level is listed as “moderate” in the Friday morning debriefing. At the very least, the storm will produce one to two inches of snow. There is a potential for as much as nine inches.

The next weather debriefing will be held at 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16.

For more information, go to http://www.weather.gov/okx/