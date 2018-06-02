Redding police officer arrested for disorderly conduct

A Redding police officer has been arrested May 9 for disorderly conduct after a domestic disturbance, according to Redding police Captain Mark O’Donnell.

According to reports, Officer Ryan Alcott was released from custody on a promise to appear in court.

He is under a protective order and is prohibited from having any contact with the victim, according to reports.

Since his arrest, he has given up his service weapon and has been placed on administrative duty, according to reports.

“There is an ongoing internal affairs investigation,” O’Donnell said.

This is a developing story.