Miserable March 2018 continues.

The National Weather Service has put a winter storm watch in effect for Fairfield County from late Tuesday night through late Wednesday night. The forecast predicts snow accumulations between five to nine inches.

It will be the fourth winter storm to hit the region this month. The first struck on Friday, March 2, leaving thousands powerless due to heavy winds. The next came five days later on Wednesday, March 7, dumping almost two feet of snow in some areas.

Last week, another storm dropped another six inches in town — canceling school for the fifth time in 11 days.

“Plan on difficult travel conditions, including during the evening commute on Wednesday,” the weather service said in its report of the latest storm Monday, March 19 . “Tree branches could fall. significant reductions in visibility are possible.”

For more information, visit weather.gov/okx