Movie Menu: Casino, Gravity, Annie Hall, Dear Heart and more

Making movies is a team sport as some of our favorite classics prove time and time again.
This weekend, enjoy these examples of lasting movie partnerships on cable and broadcast television.
Friday, April 6
Woman of the Year (1942)
Spencer Tracy and Katharine Hepburn begin a legendary partnership, on and off screen, in this Oscar-winning comedy about strong personalities looking for a way to connect.
6 p.m., TCM
Casino (1995)
Robert De Niro and Sharon Stone savor the hazards of romantic relationships inside the world of Las Vegas mobsters. Stone snagged a much-deserved Oscar nomination.
8 p.m., VH-1
Saturday, April 7
Gravity (2013)
Sandra Bullock and George Clooney wander through space with a belief that, no matter how challenging the moment, tomorrow may turn out better than we fear.
11:30 a.m., FX
Monster-in-Law (2005)
Jane Fonda and Jennifer Lopez try to find common ground in this funnier-than-it-should-be comedy about an overbearing mother who wants to protect her son. From her.
4:05 p.m., E!
Jurassic Park (1963)
Laura Dern and Sam Neill remind us that, when visiting a theme park filled with dinosaurs, hope for the best and prepare for the worst. A classic from Steven Spielberg.
8 p.m., Syfy
Sunday, April 8
Annie Hall (1977)
Woody Allen and Diane Keaton make us believe in the possibilities of people who talk in one-liners, chase lobsters around a kitchen and drive a VW through Brooklyn. An Oscar winner.
11:45 a.m., TCM
Lover Come Back (1961)
Rock Hudson and Doris Day reunite – after the success of Pillow Talk – in this edgy (for the moment) comedy about a romantic relationship that tries to skirt convention.
1:30 p.m., TCM
How the West Was Won (1963)
James Stewart and Debbie Reynolds head an all-star cast in a magnificent tribute to the spirit that conquered the American West more than a century ago.
2 p.m., Sundance
Dear Heart (1964)
Glenn Ford and Geraldine Page shine as would-be romantics in Manhattan who begin to wonder if they can overcome their differences. Angela Lansbury walks away with the movie.
3:30 p.m., TCM
The Shawshank Redemption (1994)
Morgan Freeman and Tim Robbins believe in the power of positive thinking – and action – in this Oscar-nominated look at men who hold on to hope while spending years behind bars.
7 p.m., USA