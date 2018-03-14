Bill of Fairs: Tango, fairs festivals, parades and more

Connecticut Tango Weekend, March 16-18, Milford, Middletown, Norwalk, Danbury. Dale Ellison and Jorge Duras will lead Tango workshops and dances throughout the weekend. Register online. Workshop and dance classes vary by date and location. Tickets $25-$70. Info: CTTangoFest.org.

Wilton Library’s Spring Benefit, March 17, 6:30 p.m., Silver Spring Country Club, 439 Silver Spring Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $225. Info: wiltonlibrary.org.

Ephemera Fair, March 17-18, Hyatt Regency Hotel, 1800 East Old Putnam Ave., Old Greenwich. Tickets $15. Info: ephemerafair.com.

Greenwich St. Patrick’s Parade, March 18, 2 p.m., Greenwich Town Hall, 101 Field Point Rd., Greenwich. The Greenwich Hibernian Association will hold the parade. Info: greenwichhibernians.org.

*Colonial Kids Craft Day, March 18, 1-4 p.m., Norwalk Historical Society Museum, 141 East Ave., Norwalk. Create toys, games and art just like kids did in the Colonial days. For children ages 5 – 12. Tickets $4 per child. Info:norwalkhistoricalsociety.org.

Fairfield Rotary Celebrity Luncheon, March 19, noon, The Holiday Inn, 1070 Main St., Bridgeport. Dan Patrick will speak at the luncheon. Info: Fairfieldrotary.com.

Egg Hunt, March 31, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., Connecticut Audubon Society’s Center at Fairfield, 2325 Burr St., Fairfield. Fees $5 adult, $10-$15 child. Pre-registration required. Info: ctaudubon.org.

LitCrawl, April 3, 5:30 p.m., Wall Street Theatre, 71 Wall St., Norwalk. Proceeds will benefit Norwalk Reads. Tickets $10. Info: norwalkpubliclibrary.org.

Penguin Plunge for Special Olympics, April 7, Compo Beach, 60 Compo Beach Rd., Westport. Take a frosty swim to raise money for the Special Olympics. Go online to register or see other Plunge locations. Info: soct.org.

Earth Day: Day of Action, April 21, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Louise Mueller Preserve, 370 Round Hill Rd., Greenwich. Free. Info: gltrust.org.

Gigantic Book Sale fundraiser, April 21 through 24, Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Info: wiltonlibrary.org.

Earth Day Brunch fund-raiser, to benefit the CT Fallen Heroes Foundation, April 27, 11-3 p.m., Vazzano’s Four Seasons, 337 Kenyon St., Stratford. Fee $39 per person, including carving station, Chicken Francoise and more; cash bar; jazz music by Brian Butler Quartet and 50/50 raffle baskets. Info: Mike at 203-218-2367 or [email protected].

Habitat CFC 2018 Benefit, April 28, 6:30 – 11 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Guests will be treated to a creative and fun evening featuring cocktails, dinner, dancing, a silent auction and live music. Patrons are asked to dress in French attire for the Parisian themed event. The proceeds from the evening will help build decent stable homes and bright futures for hard-working Fairfield County families. Info: [email protected].

The Masquerade Gala, April 28, 6:30-11 p.m., Amber Room Colonnade, 1 Stacey Rd., Danbury. All proceeds from the event will be used by nonprofit Ability Beyond to continue providing job training and placement, supported living, and recreational and educational opportunities to clients in Connecticut and New York. Tickets $250. Info: 501auctions.com/abilitygala.

Toast to Success, May 18, 5:30-8:30 p.m., The Patterson Club, 1118 Cross Hwy, Fairfield. The proceeds will benefit Dress for Success Mid-Fairfield County. Tickets $75. Info: dressforsuccess.org/midfairfieldcounty/events.

FARMERS’ MARKETS

The Hickories Farm Stand, 136 Lounsbury Rd., Ridgefield, May-October, 11-6, Mon.-Sun.; November-May, 11-5, Fri.-Sun.; stand works on honor system; thehickories.org

Stratford Farmers’ Market, Mon., 2-6 p.m., Paradise Green, Stratford; townofstratford.com/FarmersMarket.

Gossett Brothers’ Farmers’ Market, Sat., 9-1 year-round (indoors for winter), 7 vendors; 1202 Rte. 35, South Salem, N.Y.; gossettbrothersnursery.com/farmers-market

New Canaan Farmers’ Market, Sat., 10-2, Old Center School municipal parking lot, corner of South Ave.-Maple St.-Main St., April 22-Dec. 16; newcanaanfarmersmarket.net