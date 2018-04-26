Barlow girls lax team tops Bethel

With Julia Shapiro, Bella Miceli, Sarah Witherbee, and Cat Conclaves combining for 22 points, the Joel Barlow girls lacrosse team blasted Bethel, 20-6, on Tuesday.

The Falcons put the game away in the opening half by outscoring Bethel, 13-3.

Shapiro finished with four goals and three assists, while Miceli added four goals and one assist and Witherbee had four goals. Goncalves contributed two goals and four assists.

Emily Grob and Hannah Tunick each added a goal and an assist, and Julia Hartmann, Molly Carroll and Isabelle Noome scored one goal apiece for the Falcons, who are now 7-1 overall this season.

Barlow goalie Brooke Squiteri made two saves.