Weston Adult Soccer League set to kick off new season

After a long, cold winter for all, local soccer players are ready to gun for glory as the Weston Adult Soccer League gears up for a new season.

Rising and graduating seniors are joining for the first time, seeing if they can crack it with the older men and women. College kids are back with a little more knowledge and a lot more confidence, and the older players are coming back having just recovered from injury and hoping to stay fit.

The squads are set, with the first games scheduled for today.

From a pool of 98 dedicated WASLers, six teams were drawn up to compete in this year’s championship.

The defending champion is Team Clemens. Goals win games so he has kept his top goal scorer from last season, Rothlein, and added to it by grabbing Radu and Couto. He has also shored up his defense with the beast sweeper, Tony Carreras. WASL elder Beiler has been kept on board to provide guidance for a potential repeat.

Last season’s runner ups, Team Shrager, welcome back Sebastian Shrager along with regular crystal lake goers (Brandfon, Gionis, Meyer and Lydiksen). The midfield has been supplemented by the guile of Eglash and Marriapa in the middle.

Team Pires, a semifinalist last year, has revamped its lineup, adding title winners Cools and Fankhauser in a formidable midfield with Pires. He will be looking at the youth of Chicha and Levene to provide the legs and Crucciti the goals.

Team Dacey, which finished fifth last year, is going to go hammer and tongs, literally, with the singing of the polish hammer, Robert Sztachelski. He will hopefully provide the ammunition for Ba and both Scotts, Matt and Lance, to score the goals. The intriguing addition of Simboli means Dacey will move to his preferred attacking midfielder role, which WASL elder Murray tacticaly suggested.

Team Bear, wooden spoon winner in 2017, look like the favorites in 2018 with a squad built on the strength of family having picked up to two Pohles and three Valentines. They managed to keep 2017 rookie of the year Alwang and Cardenas from their previous roster and added a dynamic midfield of Myers and Nalbandian, which will be difficult to break down. With the commissioner Pressman in their ranks, they look like the team to beat.

New captain and former Shrager stalwart, Johan Britz, has drafted an exciting roster in his debut season as Team Britz, guided by WASL elder Frost. With a midfield of Egurbide, Sheptovitsky and Ellis, no one else will be able to touch the ball. They have a young squad and to add to that they picked up Miner and Lahn, in an attempt to outhustle the opposition. Britz also added McNeil as backup keeper.