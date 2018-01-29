Play Ball For All hosts clinic in Norwalk

Weston’s Play Ball For All in partnership with The Factory training center of Norwalk hosted a fun and fundamentals baseball clinic this past Sunday in Norwalk. The clinic hosted 35 program participants ages 8-13 from The Child Guidance Center of mid-Fairfield County for this free clinic.

Play Ball For All’s mission is to bring the game of baseball to underserved youth in surrounding Fairfield county communities.

The clinics are run by local volunteer coaches and are assisted by little league alumni acting as peer mentors at the clinics. The goal is to spur organic growth of local community baseball and promote volunteerism at early stages through mentor and leadership opportunities for our local young athletes.

In attendance was Weston coaches Mike Hensinger, Mike Komar and Play Ball For All founder Bob Barasch and were assisted by Weston peer mentors Myles Lehrman, Alex Olsen, Luke Barasch, Chris Komar and Sam Hensinger.

After a few hours of fielding and hitting, the group enjoyed a pizza party donated by Planet Pizza of Norwalk.

“We had a terrific afternoon of baseball and an opportunity to shine a light on a local youth cause,” said Barasch. “Our Weston mentors really delivered today by sharing their time for this clinic.”

Established in 1956, the non profit Child Guidance center of mid Fairfield county is the largest provider of children’s mental health services in the region. Each year the center’s team of psychiatrists, psychologists and clinical therapists provides evidence-based mental health therapies to more then 600 children and 1,500 family members who live in Norwalk, Westport, Weston, Wilton, New Canaan and Darien.

For more information about Child Guidance Center programs or to make a donation visit childguidancemfct.org or call Marissa Mangold at 203-299-1315.