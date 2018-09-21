Play Ball For All event in Weston

Weston’s Play Ball For All will host its next free youth fun and fundamentals baseball clinic on Sunday, Sept. 30, at Morehouse Field in Weston.

The clinic will host up to 50 young program participants ages 8-13 from the Child Guidance Center of mid-Fairfield county based in Norwalk. The three-hour clinic will be followed by a barbecue for the group.

The Play Ball For All mission is to bring the game of baseball to underserved youth from surrounding communities.The programs are run by local community volunteer coaches and are assisted by young Weston athletes that act as peer mentors at the clinics and events.The goal is to encourage volunteerism, offer early leadership opportunities and bring awareness to local youth causes.

“We look forward to host this group for a positive day of baseball and bonding,” Play Ball For All founder Bob Barasch said. “We also are currently planning additional clinics during the coming months.”

Established in 1956 the non profit Child Guidance Center is the largest provider of child mental health services in the region.

Each year the center team of psychiatrists, psychologists and clinical therapists provide evidence based therapies and services to more than 600 children and 1,500 family members who live in Norwalk, Westport, Weston, Wilton, New Canaan and Darien.

The Child Guidance Center provides services in both English and Spanish that are available to families regardless of their ability to pay. For more info on Child Guidance Center programs or to make a donation please visit Childguidancemfct.org or call 203-299-1315