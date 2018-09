On July 27-29, Raffe Katts of Easton and Sean Esslinger of Weston were selected to compete with the Tri-State 2023 team in the 2018 Warrior All-America Lacrosse Tournament held at the University of Massachusetts.

Tri-State went 4-1 and finished third, beating teams from Florida, Texas, and New England.

Esslinger was selected to the Warrior All-American team for defensemen.