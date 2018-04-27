Aerin Young medals three times at national snowboarding championships

A love of snowboarding has taken Aerin Young to the top levels of the national scene, and the Redding resident intends to expand her horizons in coming years.

Young, 16, took part at the recent United States of America Snowboard and Freeski Association national competition at Cooper Mountain in Colorado, earning a spot on the podium in all three of her events.

“This is my second year racing with USASA, and my results this year are much better than the ones I got last year,” said Young. “I was able to place third in snowboard cross, fourth in GS, and sixth in slalom at the national championships, which I am beyond psyched about.”

A year ago at nationals, she was fifth in snowboard cross and in the top 15 in both slalom and GS.

In the GS and slalom competition, two snowboarders race down parallel (and identical) courses, while snowboard cross has four riders headed down a course featuring rollers, banked turns, and jumps. The first two to the bottom of the course move on to the next round of races.

The USASA is a stepping stone to the highest levels of competition. The next level up is the United States Ski and Snowboard Association, which holds races between the international circuits and more recreational races. The highest level is the International Ski Federation (FIS), which has Continental Cup circuit races, which ultimately lead up to the World Cup circuit. The World Cup circuit races feed racers from all over the world into the Winter Olympic Games.

In addition to the USASA, Young began to compete in USSA and FIS races for snowboard cross this winter.

“In the USSA races, I was able to get fifth and sixth place at the races that I participated in. Unfortunately, I wasn’t able to have the same success for the FIS races this season,” Young said. “However, I was really awed at a few World Cup racers who were at some of the same races I participated in. To be racing on the same course, and sometimes even in the same heat, as these elite racers is really special and cool to watch.”

Young has been snowboarding since the age of 8.

“My dad first taught me how to ski when I was 3 years old on my driveway with the tiniest skis he could find. If it weren’t for him and my mom urging me to spend as much time outside as I could, there’s no way that I would be racing like I am now,” she said. “Ever since I began, snowboarding has always been this kind of mind-set and place that I could find whenever I wanted. It helps me enjoy the cold weather and snow while it’s here, and I miss it when it’s gone.”

For the past three years, Young has attended Gould Academy in Bethel, Maine, where she is in the 11th grade. The school has a very competitive snowboard and ski team.

“Each year that I’ve attended has been better than the last. I have been spending school breaks in Maine for my whole life, and Gould has always had athletes skiing and riding at Sunday River around me as I grew up. I wanted to be just like them when I was in elementary school,” she said. “I can be on the mountain six days a week doing what I love. What could possibly be better than that?”

Her ultimate goal is to be fast enough to podium at international races.

“It may be viable for next season, or maybe two from now. Either way it would be an awesome thing to be able to do,” she said. “Becoming one of the racers that could possibly make it into the World Cup circuit, although a long way away from now, would also be an incredible experience and privilege to have in the future. I’m not sure how everything will play out, but I’m of course hoping for the best.”

One thing’s for sure: Young will be enjoying the ride, wherever she’s headed, doing what she loves.

“There’s a sort of peace with it that I can’t find anywhere else. I don’t know how to explain it. Racing gives me an adrenaline rush and the competition that I crave, while maintaining the sense of serenity that comes with being outside,” she said. “I love it.”