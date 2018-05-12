Spirits stay high at Special Olympics time trials, despite the rain

The rain may have forced several events to be cancelled, but it hardly dampened spirits at the Special Olympics Connecticut 2018 Southern Time Trials on Saturday at Weston High School.

Athletes who have been training hard for months weren’t about to let the weather get in their way.

“That’s the beautiful thing. All the athletes are so dedicated and resilient, and just so excited to be together. They really worked hard to get to this point,” said Debbie Horne, director of communications and marketing for Special Olympics Connecticut. “The volunteers are just as dedicated and resilient as the athletes.”

More than 1,000 athletes and volunteers were expected for Saturday’s time trials, but the numbers were lower due to some events being cancelled in the track and field portion of the games. Swimming went on as planned, and tennis was moved indoors to Weston Racquet Club.

Special Olympics Connecticut provides year-round sports training and competitions for more than 12,000 athletes of all ages with intellectual disabilities and Unified Sports® partners — their teammates without disabilities.

This is the sixth year that Weston has hosted the Southern Time Trials, one of two state competitions that serve as qualifiers for the state Summer Games on June 8-10 in the New Haven area. All the athletes from Saturday’s trials will move onto the state games.

“We’re really delighted to do this in Fairfield County. We’d love to get more people involved in that area and more athletes involved,” said Horne.

There are 73 local programs in the state where volunteers and athletes work together to prepare for the state competitions. Special Olympics Connecticut provides training for anyone who wants to coach.

The summer games are one of four events that are held throughout the year. There are the Unified Sports Holiday Games and Unified Sports Fall Games, and the Special Olympics Connecticut winter and summer games.

Horne was appreciative of the support the Weston schools and community has given to the athletes as they try to realize their goals.

“There are athletes in their 60s and athletes who are eight or 10. A lot of them have participated for a long time. It’s really become a part of their life,” she said. “When people come out and support them like Weston does, it means so much to them, and makes it so special.”