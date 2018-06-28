Play Ball for All clinic in Weston hosts 45 kids

Weston’s Play Ball For All hosted a free fun-and-fundamentals youth baseball clinic and barbeque on Saturday, June 16, at Morehouse Field in Weston.

The event welcomed more than 40 young program participants ages 8-13 from the Child Guidance Center of Mid-Fairfield County, based in Norwalk.

The clinic was in partnership with The Factory training center of Norwalk and ASF Sports of Westport.

In attendance was Weston coaches Brian Haberman and Bob Barasch as well as Veronica Sandolo, owner of The Factory and staff, and Weston youth mentors Chris Amato, Noah Haberman, Luke Barasch, Evan Cavicchia, Ethan Patterson and Will Berger.

“Our Weston coaches and youth mentors did a terrific job with engaging every young participant with a day of baseball and bonding. We look forward to expanding our local community programs starting this fall,” said Play Ball For All founder Bob Barasch.

The goal of Play Ball For All is to bring the game of baseball to underserved youth from surrounding communities. What makes the program unique is that it is run by volunteer local community coaches and are assisted by Weston young athletes that act as peer mentors at the clinics and events.

The mission is to encourage volunteerism and early leadership in community youth as well as bringing awareness to local youth causes.

Established in 1956, the nonprofit Child Guidance Center of Mid-Fairfield County is the largest provider of children’s mental health services in the region. Each year the center’s team of psychiatrists, psychologists and clinical therapists provides evidence-based mental health therapies to more than 600 children and 1,500 family members who live in Norwalk, Westport, Weston, Wilton, New Canaan and Darien.

The center provides services in both English and Spanish that are available to all families regardless of their ability to pay. For more information, or to make a donation, click here or call 203-299-1315.