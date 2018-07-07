Little League: Weston 12’s move to district winners’ bracket final

The Weston 12U all-star baseball team has advanced to the winners’ bracket final of the Connecticut Little League District 1 tournament, after its third one-run win in six days on Friday.

Weston, which has never won the district title, faces Stamford National on Monday, with the winning advancing to the district finals.

On Friday night, Weston got its second straight great pitching performance in a 3-2 win over Stamford American at Scalzi Field in Stamford.

Aidan Forrest got the win, going four and two-third innings and allowing two runs. Dylan Delaney came on to relieve in the top of the fifth and retired all four batters he faced.

Weston got off to a great start in the bottom of first, as Forrest walked and Stephen Polizzi slugged a home run over the centerfield fence for a 2-0.

In the fourth, with the score 2-1, Polizzi reach on an error on the Stamford right fielder, moving all the way to third, and scored on a wild pitch. Stamford answered with a run in the top of fifth.

The defensive effort was highlighted by some great plays in the outfield by Emmet Arees and Zach Selden.

In the first game of the elimination round, on Wednesday, the story was Ben Landesman, who threw a no-hitter and hit an RBI single to drive in the game’s only run in the bottom of the sixth, in a 1-0 win over Stamford North.

Stamford’s James Raidt had limited Weston to only two hits (by Forrest and Colby Lintell) through five innings. But he was near the 85-pitch limit going into the sixth, and lasted only one batter.

With two outs, and a new pitcher in, Polizzi singled and Michael Amato walked, before Landesman hit a line drive to right field. In a close play at home, Polizzi was able to get hand on plate to score the winning run.

It was Weston’s second walk-off win a row.

As for Landesman’s performance, manager Steve Polizzi said, “It was basically one of the best pitching performances in Little League I’ve ever seen.”

Landesman was backed up by a solid defensive effort, as Weston had no errors in the game.

In its final game of pool play last Sunday, Weston rallied from a 6-0 deficit with eight runs in the fourth inning and beat Stamford North 9-8.

After Weston had gone up 8-6, Stamford scored two unearned runs in the top of the sixth to tie the game. Michael Amato’s one-out home run in the bottom of the sixth gave Weston the dramatic walk-off win.

Delaney, who came in to relieve Landesman in the second, got the win.

It marked the first time in three years this group of Weston players has gotten out of pool play.

In Saturday’s 12-1 win over Norwalk, Weston jumped out quickly with four runs in the first inning.

Forrest went the distance (four innings due to the 10-run rule), allowing only an unearned run in the fourth.

Arees had a big day at the plate with a home run and double, as Weston banged out 14 hits.

The team’s roster includes Michael and Timmy Amato, Emmet Arees, Dylan Delaney, Aidan Forrest, Ben Landesman, Colby Lintell, Kieran McGuire, Stephen Polizzi, Zach Selden and Jake Weissman.