Wins for Barlow boys and girls golf teams

Playing on their home course at the Redding Country Club, the Joel Barlow boys and golf teams each picked up a win on Thursday afternoon.

The Barlow boys team evened its record at 6-6 with a 175-222 victory over New Fairfield.

Peirce Beach shot a 42 to lead the Falcons and earn medalist honors.

Mitch Worthington (43), Jimmy Stablein (44) and Arnold Wright (46) also had their scores count for Barlow.

Tom Zima had the low score for New Fairfield with a 47.

The Barlow girls team easily defeated Immaculate, 203-254.

Molly Healey fired a 42 to lead the Falcons and take medalist honors.

Riley Spurgeon and Jessica Huminski each added 52’s for Barlow, and Elena Bosak had a 57.

Barlow is now 6-3-1 this season.