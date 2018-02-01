Weston wrestlers improve to 14-3 with win over Rebels

The Weston High wrestling team pulled out a 42-37 win over New Fairfield on Wednesday, improving its record to 14-3.

The Trojans are in second place in the Patriot Division of the South-West Conference with a 5-1 record, and 6-2 overall in the conference.

Winning by pin for Weston were Jack Tunney (106 pounds), Breon Phifer (132) and Camillo Fontana (192), while Jake Cavicchia, Connor Trail, Daniel McGuire and Anthony Martinez all won by forfeit.

Weston 42, New Fairfield 37

106 — Jack Tunney (W) pinned Michael Wrobel, 0:32;

113 — Vladimir Vasquez (NF) pinned Julian Schlossberg, 0:24;

120 — Hunter Chin (NF) pinned Chris Wilson, 0:52;

126 — Devin Anderson (NF) pinned Alex Daniel, 1:06;

132 — Breon Phifer (W) pinned Joseph Martin, 3:23;

138 — Braden Reilly (NF) dec. Tony Fontana, 5-2;

145 — Jake Cavicchia (W) won by forfeit;

152 — Marc Jonas (NF) maj. dec. Andrew Prackup, 10-1;

160 — James Fiscella (NF) pinned Luke McNally, 4:40;

170 — Colman Doucette (NF) pinned Alec McGlone, 3:54;

182 — Camillo Fontana (W) pinned Dawson Remington, 1:01;

195 — Connor Trail (W) won by forfeit;

220 — Daniel McGuire (W) won by forfeit.