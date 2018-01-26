Weston ski teams sweep division rivals

The Weston High girls ski team swept five opponents at the third race of the Connecticut Interscholastic Ski League season, held Wednesday at Mt. Southington.

Weston had a team time of 3:03.55 to place third overall out of 11 teams on the hill.

The Trojans were 3-0 against small-school teams, including a win over Class S rival Joel Barlow, which had entered the day undefeated.

Weston was 5-0 on the day in head-to-head competition, improving its record to 11-1 overall and 6-0 in Class S.

The Trojans had two of the top-six finishers with Lauren Harris (fourth) and Emma Nelson (sixth), out of a field of 91 varsity skiers.

On the boys side, Weston finished fifth overall out of 13 teams on the hill. In head-to-head competition, the Trojans was 5-1 overall and 3-0 in Class S, raising their record to 11-5 overall and 5-2 in the division.

Weston was led by Tristan Meccay’s 14th-place finish, out of field of 121 skiers in the varsity race.

Results were:

Weston girls

(11-1 overall, 6-0 Class S)

Team results

Weston  303.55

Barlow  305.04

Hopkins  328.66

Westhill  351.77

Danbury  DSQ

St. Luke’s  DSQ

Individual results

4. Lauren Harris  47.09

6. Emma Nelson  47.91

16. Emma Radisch  49.49

33. Haley Bailleux  52.45

34. Ryan Delaney  52.46

41. Julia Ann Gregory  54.15

57, Nicole Prackup  56.33

63. Jessica Grauberd  57.21

69. Sophie Van Koppen  59.59

Weston boys

(11-5 overall, 5-2 Class S)

Team results

Fairfield Prep  272.87

Weston  296.70

Barlow  305.75

Hopkins  327.16

Westhill  343.08

Danbury  350.41

St. Luke’s  DSQ

Individual results

14. Tristan Meccay  46.97

25. Nick Miner  48.22

26. Will Ruiz  48.33

27. Jake Wilder  48.35

48. Jake Derene  51.57

63. Matt Blumenstock   53.26

77. Grant Hoffman 58.74

