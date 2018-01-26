Weston ski teams sweep division rivals

The Weston High girls ski team swept five opponents at the third race of the Connecticut Interscholastic Ski League season, held Wednesday at Mt. Southington.

Weston had a team time of 3:03.55 to place third overall out of 11 teams on the hill.

The Trojans were 3-0 against small-school teams, including a win over Class S rival Joel Barlow, which had entered the day undefeated.

Weston was 5-0 on the day in head-to-head competition, improving its record to 11-1 overall and 6-0 in Class S.

The Trojans had two of the top-six finishers with Lauren Harris (fourth) and Emma Nelson (sixth), out of a field of 91 varsity skiers.

On the boys side, Weston finished fifth overall out of 13 teams on the hill. In head-to-head competition, the Trojans was 5-1 overall and 3-0 in Class S, raising their record to 11-5 overall and 5-2 in the division.

Weston was led by Tristan Meccay’s 14th-place finish, out of field of 121 skiers in the varsity race.

Results were:

Weston girls

(11-1 overall, 6-0 Class S)

Team results

Weston 303.55

Barlow 305.04

Hopkins 328.66

Westhill 351.77

Danbury DSQ

St. Luke’s DSQ

Individual results

4. Lauren Harris 47.09

6. Emma Nelson 47.91

16. Emma Radisch 49.49

33. Haley Bailleux 52.45

34. Ryan Delaney 52.46

41. Julia Ann Gregory 54.15

57, Nicole Prackup 56.33

63. Jessica Grauberd 57.21

69. Sophie Van Koppen 59.59

Weston boys

(11-5 overall, 5-2 Class S)

Team results

Fairfield Prep 272.87

Weston 296.70

Barlow 305.75

Hopkins 327.16

Westhill 343.08

Danbury 350.41

St. Luke’s DSQ

Individual results

14. Tristan Meccay 46.97

25. Nick Miner 48.22

26. Will Ruiz 48.33

27. Jake Wilder 48.35

48. Jake Derene 51.57

63. Matt Blumenstock 53.26

77. Grant Hoffman 58.74