Girls lacrosse: Weston edges Brookfield on late goals, 9-8

The Weston High girls lacrosse team scored two goals in the final 90 seconds of the game for a come-from-behind 9-8 win at Brookfield on Friday.

Grace Toner scored to tie the game with 1:30 left and Becca Strouch scored the game-winner with 50 seconds left.

The Trojans improved to 5-7 while Brookfield dropped to 6-6.

Toner finished the game with four goals and Strouch had two goals.

Scoring one goal each were Mason Hastings, Emma Nelson and Madison Wilson. Sonia Mody had an assist.

Maddy Lustberg (two saves) and Remy Young (three saves) split time in goal.

Brookfield was led by two goals each by Alexandra Heckmann and Camryn DeCosta. Other goals were scored by Eliza Lloyd, Olivia Davidson and Carly Wallin.