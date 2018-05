Grace Toner and Emma Nelson each scored three goals as the Weston High girls lacrosse team notched a 9-7 win over Norwalk in a non-conference game at home on Monday.

Becca Strouch had two goals and Madison Wilson one goal.

Toner and Wilson each had an assist.

Maddy Lustberg made eight saves in goals.

Norwalk was led by Grace Godeski with four goals.

The Trojans improved to 6-7 overall with the win.

Norwalk dropped to 3-11.