Weston boys tennis team sweeps Newtown

The Weston High boys tennis team continued to dominate its South-West Conference competition with a 7-0 win over Newtown on Tuesday at home.

The Trojans (7-0) won all seven matches in straight sets, losing only 19 games.

Newtown dropped to 4-4.

Weston 7, Newtown 0

Singles:

Sebastian Casellas (W) def. Constantine Vogalis, 6-2, 6-1;

Matt Sydney (W) def. Jackson Dooley, 6-2, 6-3;

Grady Tarzian (W) def. Uher Somach, 6-1, 6-0;

Nick Moy (W) def. Ben Futterman, 6-2, 6-2;

Doubles:

Reid Brostoff and Steven Dampf (W) def. Luke Sposato and Rohan Uasithan, 6-0, 6-0;

Drew Berkin and Stephen Blinder (W) def. Stephen Dooley and Chris Lindsay, 6-3, 6-1;

Mason Asphar and Tony Fontana (W) def. Milan Chard and Sachr Uenchthani, 6-0, 6-2.