Weston boys tennis team improves to 4-0

In its first match in a week, the Weston High boys tennis team rolled to its third 7-0 win in a row, this time at Bethel.

The Trojans (4-0) swept all seven matches in straight sets, losing only 11 of the 95 games played.

Results were:

Weston 7, Bethel 0

Singles:

Sebastian Casellas (W) def. Ryan Amick, 6-0, 6-0;

Matt Sydney (W) def. Spencer Brown, 6-0, 6-0;

Grady Tarzian (W) def. Dheeraj Banala, 6-3, 6-1;

Nick Moy (W) def. Rahol Bhagwani, 6-4, 6-1;

Doubles:

Reid Brostoff-Steven Dampf (W) def. Adarch Markala-Adidta Markala, 6-1, 6-0;

Drew Berkin-Stephen Blinder (W) def. Bowen Zhang-Ameet Banala, 6-1, 6-0;

Mason Asphar-Tony Fontana (W) def. Conner Meenan-Colin Barnabo, 6-0, 6-0.