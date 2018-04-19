Weston boys tennis team improves to 4-0

In its first match in a week, the Weston High boys tennis team rolled to its third 7-0 win in a row, this time at Bethel.
The Trojans (4-0) swept all seven matches in straight sets, losing only 11 of the 95 games played.
Results were:
Weston 7, Bethel 0
Singles:
Sebastian Casellas (W) def. Ryan Amick, 6-0, 6-0;
Matt Sydney (W) def. Spencer Brown, 6-0, 6-0;
Grady Tarzian (W) def. Dheeraj Banala, 6-3, 6-1;
Nick Moy (W) def. Rahol Bhagwani, 6-4, 6-1;
Doubles:
Reid Brostoff-Steven Dampf (W) def. Adarch Markala-Adidta Markala, 6-1, 6-0;
Drew Berkin-Stephen Blinder (W) def. Bowen Zhang-Ameet Banala, 6-1, 6-0;
Mason Asphar-Tony Fontana (W) def. Conner Meenan-Colin Barnabo, 6-0, 6-0.