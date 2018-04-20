Weston boy golfers improve to 4-0

The Weston High boys golf team is now 4-0 on the season after defeating Stratford on Thursday at Aspetuck Valley Country Club, 182 to 288.

Wes Patel earned medalist honors for the second straight match with a 42.

Following close behind were captain Hunter Burkard (45) and Grant Gulino (46).

Freshman Sam Landesman continued to gain valuable experience from the sixth position, shooting a 46. Rounding out the effort were Matt Lagana (49) and Tyler Melito (50).

The win improved the Trojans record to 3-0 in the South-West Conference, with a big week coming up with matches against league Newtown, Masuk, and Joel Barlow.