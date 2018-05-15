Softball: Weston falls to New Milford for fourth loss in a row

Visiting New Milford jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead in the top of the first, and blew the game open with nine runs in the fourth, en route to a 13-7 win over the Weston softball team on Monday.

The Trojans dropped to 5-14 with the loss, their fourth in a row.

Maddie Culkin was 2-for-3 with double, home run, walk, four RBI and two runs to highlight the Weston offense.

Ellie English was 2-for-4 with a double, triple, one RBI and one run scored.

Mallory Rogers went 3-for-4 with two runs scored, and Eliza Maestri was also 3-for-4.

Andi Icatar went 2-for-4 with a double and one RBI.

Sammy Phillips had a hit, a walk and scored a run, and Caitlin Grogan had a hit and also scored.

Icatar took the loss, going one and two-thirds innings and allowing three runs (two earned) on two hits and a walk. English went the final five and one-third innings, allowing 10 runs (eight earned) on 11 hits and five walks.

Morgan Masciarelli got the win for the Green Wave (11-8), going three innings and allowing one run on four hits and two walks. Victoria Pascento went the final four innings, giving up six runs on 10 hits, while striking out five.

Tori DeJulia had two doubles and four RBI, and Mckenzie Dayton had two doubles and one RBI, for New Milford.

Kallie Johnson was 3-for-5 with two RBI. Olivia Casa and Mia Picarelli each had two hits, as well.

New Fairfield

The Trojans were coming off a 13-0 loss in five innings at New Fairfield last Thursday.

Makayla Lindsey threw a one-hit shutout for the Rebels (10-8), striking out seven and walking three.

Culkin had the base hit for Weston. Isabelle St. Angelo and Annabelle Sanok each had a walk.

Notre Dame

Weston also was blanked last Wednesday at home, 12-0, by Notre Dame of Fairfield (12-5).

Culkin was 3-for-4 to highlight Weston’s seven-hit attack. Phillips, Rogers, Jordan Klebenow and Icatar had the other hits.