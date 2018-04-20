Softball: Trojans top Bunnell 13-5

The Weston High softball team broke up a tight game with seven runs in the final two innings to beat Bunnell 13-5 on Friday in Stratford.

The Trojans, who snapped a four-game losing skid, are now 2-6 on the season. Bunnell dropped to 2-5.

Mallory Rogers led the Weston offense, going 4-for-4 and scoring four runs.

Cassidy Nosenzo was 2-for-3 with three runs scored and two RBI, and Maddie Culkin was 2-for-4 with two RBI and one run.

Jordan Klebenow (double, run), Eliza Maestri (double, RBI), Andi Icatar, Tess Travers (run) and Annabelle Sanok (run) also had hits. Meghan Brennan had three RBI and Linnea Bailor and Emma Hoffman each scored a run.

Icatar got the complete-game win, going seven innings and allowing five runs (three earned) on 10 hits. She struck out eight and had no walks.

Kayla Morel took the loss for Bunnell, allowing 13 runs (eight earned) on 13 hits over seven innings.

Kelly Bavolocco led the Bunnell offense, going 3-for-4 with two runs scored.

Weston took a 6-2 lead after scoring twice in the top of the fifth. Bunnell came back with three runs in the bottom half of the frame to make it a 6-5 game, highlighted by Alyssa Moore’s double and singles by Bavolocco and Riley Matto.

The Trojans answered with two runs in the top of the sixth, as Nosenzo reached on a dropped third strike, stole second and third, and scored on Brennan’s grounder. Maestri then doubled to bring in pinch runner Bailor.

In the seventh, Klebenow doubled, followed by consecutive singles by Rogers, Culkin, Icatar, Nosenzo and Travers, scoring five more runs.