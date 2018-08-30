Soccer: Trojans hold Alumni Game

The Weston High School boys soccer team held its annual Alumni Game on Sunday night.

After a 2-2 tie in regulation, the Alumni won 10-9 in penalty kicks. Peter Scher converted the winning penalty for the Alumni, while keeper Alex Toutoungi made three shootout saves.

The first alumni goal was scored by Jenson Frost, assisted by Scher, while Billy Marcellus netted the equalizer for the Alumni.

Weston High’s goals were scored by senior Matt Scott and senior Tobey Bill, assisted by Scott. Keeper Matt Egan, a senior co-captain, saved two penalties.