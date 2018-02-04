Skiing: Weston girls sweep competition

The Weston High girls ski team had its best day to date last Thursday in the fourth race of the Connecticut Interscholastic Ski League season.

The Trojans finished first out of 13 teams on the hill at Mt. Southington, with a team time of 292.59.

In head-to-head competition, Weston scored wins over Class L schools Greenwich, Amity and Cheshire, and Class S schools Guilford and Litchfield.

The team is now 16-1 overall and 8-0 Class S.

The Trojans had three of the top-10 finishers, out of a field of 108 in the varsity race. Lauren Harris was second and Emma Nelson third, while Emma Radisch placed 10th.

The Weston boys team was 4-1 on the day.

The Trojans finished fourth overall out of 13 teams on the hill with a time of 289.49. They scored wins over four of their five head-to-head opponents, improving their record to 15-6 overall and 7-2 in Class S.

Tristan Meccay again led the way for Weston, placing 10th out of a field of 128 in the varsity race.

Results for Weston were:

Weston girls

(16-1 overall, 8-0 Class S)

Team results

Weston 292.59

Greenwich 297.67

Amity 317.81

Litchfield DSQ

Guilford DSQ

Individual results

2. Lauren Harris 45.51

3. Emma Nelson 45.74

10. Emma Radisch 47.29

27. Julia Ann Gregory 50.70

32. Nicole Prackup 51.37

38. Ryan Delaney 51.98

50. Haley Bailleux 53.47

73. Zoe Saldinger 56.77

83. Jessica Grauberd 57.98

Weston boys

(15-6 overall, 7-2 Class S)

Team results

Greenwich 278.34

Weston 289.49

Amity 315.42

Litchfield 348.08

Guilford 322.53

Individual results

10. Tristan Meccay 45.98

24. Gabe Toth 47.34

29. Jake Wilder 48.21

32. Nick Miner 48.49

44. Jake Derene 49.48

45. Jonah Hariton 49.99

73. Grant Hoffman 53.95