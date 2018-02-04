Skiing: Weston girls sweep competition

The Weston High girls ski team had its best day to date last Thursday in the fourth race of the Connecticut Interscholastic Ski League season.

The Trojans finished first out of 13 teams on the hill at Mt. Southington, with a team time of 292.59.

In head-to-head competition, Weston scored wins over Class L schools Greenwich, Amity and Cheshire, and Class S schools Guilford and Litchfield.

The team is now 16-1 overall and 8-0 Class S.

The Trojans had three of the top-10 finishers, out of a field of 108 in the varsity race. Lauren Harris  was second and Emma Nelson third, while Emma Radisch placed 10th.

The Weston boys team was 4-1 on the day.

The Trojans finished fourth overall out of 13 teams on the hill with a time of 289.49. They scored wins over four of their five head-to-head opponents, improving their record to 15-6 overall and 7-2 in Class S.

Tristan Meccay again led the way for Weston, placing 10th out of a field of 128 in the varsity race.

Results for Weston were:

Weston girls

(16-1 overall, 8-0 Class S)

Team results

Weston  292.59
Greenwich  297.67
Amity  317.81
Litchfield  DSQ
Guilford  DSQ

Individual results

2. Lauren Harris  45.51
3. Emma Nelson  45.74
10. Emma Radisch  47.29
27. Julia Ann Gregory  50.70
32. Nicole Prackup  51.37
38. Ryan Delaney  51.98
50. Haley Bailleux  53.47
73. Zoe Saldinger 56.77
83. Jessica Grauberd  57.98

Weston boys

(15-6 overall, 7-2 Class S)

Team results

Greenwich  278.34
Weston  289.49
Amity  315.42
Litchfield  348.08
Guilford  322.53

Individual results

10. Tristan Meccay  45.98
24. Gabe Toth 47.34
29. Jake Wilder  48.21
32. Nick Miner  48.49
44. Jake Derene  49.48
45. Jonah Hariton 49.99
73. Grant Hoffman 53.95

