Newtown edges Barlow boys volleyball team

The Joel Barlow boys volleyball team is hopeful that the third time will be the charm.

For the second time this season, the Falcons went to five games before falling to Newtown, 3-2, on Thursday. The Nighthawks prevailed by scores of 25-22, 20-25, 19-25, 25-23, and 15-11.

The teams now will meet one more time, in the South-West Conference championship game in Newtown on May 25.

Matt Cruz compiled 26 kills to go along with seven blocks and 10 digs for Barlow. Finn McCaffrey added 18 kills, seven blocks and eight digs, and Anthony Rizzo had 10 kills, three blocks and eight digs.

The Falcons jumped out to a 10-1 lead in game one before the Nighthawks roared back for the three-point victory.

Barlow won the next two games to go ahead, 2-1, but Newtown took the fourth game to even the match. After falling behind 19-14 and 20-17 in the fourth game, the Falcons closed within 24-23 behind kills from Cruz and McCaffrey. Newtown’s Ardi Kodzodziku then smashed one of his 29 kills to force a fifth game.

After overcoming two early Barlow leads, the Nighthawks went ahead, 4-3, and then stayed in front the rest of the way.