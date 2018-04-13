ND-Fairfield shuts out Barlow baseball team

A five-run fourth inning led Notre Dame-Fairfield to a 6-0 win over the Joel Barlow baseball team on Friday in Redding.

The loss kept Barlow winless at 0-4 this season. Notre Dame improved to 4-1 and is on a four-game winning streak.

Notre Dame took a 1-0 lead with a single run in the top of the third inning and then erupted for five more runs in the top of the fourth to go ahead, 6-0. Three of the Lancers’ runs in the fourth inning were unearned.

Notre Dame starter Pete Minone and reliever Brian Teskey combined on the shutout. Minone pitched the first five and one-third innings, allowing four hits while walking three and striking out seven. Teskey came on for the final one and two-thirds innings and held Barlow hitless while striking out a batter.

Tiernan Lynch, Kyle Andreoli (double), Rory Lynch, and Ryan Prather had one hit apiece for Barlow. Lynch also drew two walks.

Clark Gilmore started for the Falcons and pitched five innings. Gilmore allowed six runs (three earned) on 10 hits, walked one, and struck out two.

Sam Capetanakis pitched the final two innings and didn’t allow a hit. He walked one and struck out two.