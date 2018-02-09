Kolbe rolls past Weston boys basketball team

The Weston High boys basketball team lost in a 73-47 blowout to visiting Kolbe Cathedral on Thursday night at home.

It was a loss to learn from for the Trojans, who never led and trailed by over 20 points for most of the game.

Weston struggled to score in the game’s opening minutes. Kolbe hit them with a full-court press from the opening tip and hounded the ball at the point of attack. The Trojans turned the ball over repeatedly in the face of this pressure, allowing Kolbe to push the up the court on fast breaks for easy baskets en route to an early 8-2 lead.

Weston head coach Jamaal Gibbs called for time as the Cougar lead started to balloon. The Trojans came out of the timeout fighting, taking care of the ball and grinding out possessions to get clean looks at the basket.

Slowly, Weston started to chip into Kolbe’s lead. Down 13-10 in the dwindling seconds of the quarter, junior Daniel Slow dribbled the ball over the half-court line and launched a deep three as time expired. It swished through the net. Weston’s student section erupted into cheers, and the Trojans entered the second quarter with the game tied 13-13.

Kolbe took control of the game in the second quarter, ramping up their defensive pressure and pushing the ball relentlessly off of turnovers and made baskets. Weston struggled to break the Cougar’s press and bring the ball into the half-court. When they were able to work the ball up the floor, they seemed unable to breach the perimeter or to generate clean looks within the confines of their offense.

Kolbe’s lead quickly rose to 10 as Weston’s futility became the visiting team’s success. By the end of the half, the Cougars were up 41-23 on the home team.

“They executed their game plan,” Gibbs said after the game. “It seemed as if their plan was to constantly pressure us so that we couldn’t easily get into offensive sets. They accomplished that—we had a hard time getting into sets, and when we did get into them, we didn’t execute as well. That’s something for us to learn from. We have to be able to handle pressure better than that.”

Weston played Kolbe closer in the second half, scoring 24 points to Kolbe’s 32, but the outcome seemed all but decided by the opening minutes of the third quarter.

Weston kept fighting into the final seconds of the game in spite of Kolbe’s insurmountable lead. They dove for loose balls and took charge after charge, fought through Kolbe’s press and worked to get into their offensive sets all the way until the final buzzer.

Gibbs was proud of his team’s refusal to quit late in the game.

“We continued to fight,” he said. “I liked the fact that we took five charges, maybe attempted to take a few more than that. [My guys] don’t give up, and that says a lot about the team.”

Gibbs noted that these sort of losses can be important learning experiences for young teams, and that Weston’s future success can be built on the backs of these sorts of defeats.

“We’re a young team, an inexperienced team,” he said. “This is something they have to learn and go through. If they want to be successful going forward, in the coming years, they have to learn from these opportunities and these experiences.”

Notes: James Goetz led Weston in scoring with 11 points. Jack McStacker added 9 points, Daniel Slow scored 8, Jake Jones scored 6, Josh Handel scored 5 Evan Levine scored 4, and Dan Santa Maria and Aidan Meitel scored 2 apiece.