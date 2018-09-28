Girls volleyball: Weston takes down Kolbe

The Weston High girls volleyball team swept visiting Kolbe Cathedral, 3-0, on Friday.

The Trojans won by scores of 25-8, 26-24, 25-12.

Kate Joyce had five aces and three kills, while Kate Anderson had seven kills and two blocks.

Eliza Maestri added four kills and five aces and Abby Glasberg notched two block and one kill.

Weston improved to 6-4 overall.

Prior to that, the Trojans fell to New Milford, 3-0 (28-30, 25-27, 18-25). The Green Wave improved to 2-6.

Anderson had 11 kills and three blocks; Jordan Baisley had three aces and eight digs and Joyce had seven digs and four kills.