The Weston High girls volleyball team won its fourth match in a row, defeating visiting Immaculate High of Danbury, 3-1.

The Trojans (5-3) won by game scores of 19-25, 25-23, 25-20 and 25-23.

Kate Anderson had 17 kills, seven points and four blocks. Eliza Maestri added five kills and two blocks. Kelly Rosemann picked up 25 assists, three aces and five points.