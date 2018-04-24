Girls track: Weston sweeps Barlow, Pomperaug, New Milford

The Weston High girls track and field team improved its record to 5-0 by sweeping three opponents on Monday at home.

The Trojans scored wins over Pomperaug, 80-70; New Milford, 91-62; and Joel Barlow, 88-52.

Elise Russell and Hannah Greene were double winners for Weston. Greene took first in the triple jump (32’10”) and high jump (4’10”) and Russell was the winner in the long jump (15’10”) and pole vault (9’6).

Other first-place finishes were turned in by Kathleen Murphy in the 1600 meters (5:38.9) and Ava Zielinski in the 800 meters (2:22.9).

The Trojans also swept the three relays.

Barlow was led by double winner Alyson Tomaszewski, who was first in both the 100 meters (13.0) and 200 meters (26.9). Gwen Mars took first in the shot put (32’3”) and Hannah Ceva was the winner in the 400 meters (60.6).

Darcy Cook won two events for New Milford, the 100m hurdles (16.3) and 300m hurdles (47.5). Emily Prizio was first in the javelin (94’6”).

For Pomperaug, Katherine Wiser took first in the 3200 meters (11:17.2).