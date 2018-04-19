Girls track: Trojans sweep opener

The Weston High girls track and field team opened the season in good form on Wednesday, winning 12 of 18 events to sweep a tri-meet at Bunnell High School.

The Trojans defeated host Bunnell, 113-37, along with Kolbe Cathedral, 124-26.

Kathleen Murphy was a double winner for Weston, taking first in both the 1600 meters (5:44) and 800 meters (2:24.9).

Other individual first-place finishes on the track were by Emma Radisch in the 400 meters (62.2), Caroline Cassol in the 300m hurdles (55.0), and Clair Samson in the 3200 meters (13:50).

In the field events, Weston got first-place efforts from Elise Russell in the pole vault (10’0”), Hannah Greene in the high jump (5’0”), Sophia Rico in the long jump (15’3”), and Caroline Wertlieb in the triple jump (32’4”).

The Trojans also swept all three relays.

In the 4×800, the winning team was Sana Khan, Ava Ascher, Zoe Yung and Michelle Gutowski, with a time of 11:12.

The victorious 4×100 relay team consisted Russell, Greene, Lauren Bigelow and Rico, with a time of 51.4.

In the 4×400 relay, the team of Bigelow, Maia Kesselmark, Eliza Kleban and Radisch took first in a time of 4:25.