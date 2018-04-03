Girls tennis: Wilton 5, Weston 2

The Weston High girls tennis team opened the season on Saturday with a 5-2 loss at Wilton.

The Warriors got straight-set wins at first and second singles and swept the three doubles matches.

The Trojans got straight-set wins at third singles from Lila Pocsik and fourth singles from Mariel Zech.

Results were:

Wilton 5, Weston 2

Singles:

Izzy Koziol (Wi) def. Ally D’Aquino, 6-0, 6-3;

Emma Caldwell (Wi) def. Rachel Finkel, 6-2, 6-2;

Lila Pocsik (We) def. Jelena Sypher, 6-3, 6-3;

Mariel Zech (We) def. Cara Kilmartin, 6-4, 6-1;

Doubles:

Amber Li-Arden Lee (Wi) def. Claire DiMarco-Nicole Herman, 6-2, 6-0;

Grace Cahill-Gerri Fox (Wi) def. Annika Mirchandani-Samantha Godwin, 6-3, 7-5;

Mackenzie McCormick-Kate Seelert (Wi) def. Audrey Levine-Selena Yee, 6-3, 7-5.