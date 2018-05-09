Girls tennis: Staples scores 5-2 win over Weston

The Weston High girls tennis team hosted state powerhouse Staples on Tuesday, suffering a 5-2 loss.

The Trojans fell to 14-3 on the season. All three losses have come out of conference, to Class L champ Glastonbury, Class L runner-up Staples, and Class L quarterfinalist Wilton.

Staples, which improved to 13-1, got wins at first and second singles and swept the doubles matches.

Weston got a straight-set win at third singles from Lila Pocsik, while at fourth singles Mariel Zack won a marathon in three sets, taking the final set 7-6.

Staples 5, Weston 2

Singles:

Alyssa DiMaio (S) def. Ally D’Aquino, 6-3, 6-4;

Olivia Foster (S) def. Rachel Finkel, 6-0, 6-2;

Lila Pocsik (W) def. Olivia Gordy, 7-6, 7-5;

Mariel Zack (W) def. Alisyn Kercher, 6-0, 4-6, 7-6;

Doubles:

Kristin Butler and Hannah Bjorkman (S) def. Claire DeMarco and Nicole Herman, 6-0, 6-2;

Lily Smith and Gabriela Vega (S) def. Annika Merchandani and Samantha Godwin, 6-1, 6-0;

Natalie Carozza and Luiza Cocito (S) def. Audrey Levine and Charlotte Glick, 6-3, 6-2.