Girls swim: Falcons pushed by Panthers

Having been involved in four somewhat lopsided meets to begin the season (three wins and a loss), Joel Barlow High’s girls swimming and diving team finally had a nail-biter in a 93-88 loss to host Masuk of Monroe on Tuesday.

Although the Falcons were beaten, the meet served a good purpose in the eyes of coach Eileen Earle.

“It was good for the girls to have tough competition,” said Earle, adding that her team also got acclimated to the atmosphere at Masuk’s pool, which will host the South-West Conference championships on Oct. 27.

Sure, that meet will be a lot more intense with 11 schools involved, but the Falcons had a taste of what is to come between the venue and some hard-fought swims.

Barlow had four first-place finishes, as well as second-place outcomes in all but one of the other events, before Masuk locked up the team win in the second-to-last race of the meet.

“I’m really pleased. They came out ready to swim their fastest and gave it their all. We swam some good times,” Earle said.

Barlow was second in the 200-yard medley relay race as Sophia Taylor, Marissa Schrade, Deirdre Grob and Danae O’Dean clocked in at 2:09.69.

Barlow’s Rebecca Lee won the 200 freestyle in a time of 2:12.44, edging Masuk’s Erika Stone (2:13.63).

Schrade was runner-up in the 200 individual medley race in 2:29.63.

Barlow had the second- and third-place finishers in the 50 free as O’Dean and Grob finished with times of 26.60 and 27.40.

Alana Foodman won the diving competition with a score of 212.30.

After the diving break, Barlow’s Sophia Taylor was second in the 100 butterfly in 1:10.32.

O’Dean and Grob gave the Falcons a one-two finish in the 100 freestyle with times of 58.91 and 1:01.18. Grob narrowly edged Masuk’s Stone (1:01.70).

Lee took the top spot in the 500 free, showing her endurance by making her final touch in 5:56.21. Masuk’s Becky Young was a close second in 5:56.84.

The 200 free relay team of Schrade, Liberty Nocito, Hayden Beach and Lee was second in 1:58.01.

Barlow’s fastest backstroke times were recorded by second-place finisher Taylor (1:12.08) and Eva Boyce (1:15.77).

Schrade came in third in the 100 breaststroke event with a time of 1:18.90.

Barlow’s fastest 400 free relay was Grob, Lee, Beach and O’Dean (4:09.22).

The Falcons, beginning with Wednesday’s visit to Newtown, have five meets left in the regular slate.