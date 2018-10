The Weston High girls soccer team picked up a 3-2 non-league road victory over Montville to improve to 7-0-1.

Julia Rosenberg, Katie Orefice and Abby Miles scored goals for the Trojans, while Alexis Meehan and Olivia Meehan had the goals for the Indians (5-3-0).

Aiden Kreitler had two assists for Weston and Krissy Krigsman added one.

Bridget Angus made six saves for Weston.