Girls lacrosse: Weston runs win streak to three

After running the gauntlet of a tough early-season schedule, the Weston High girls lacrosse team is on a roll.

The Trojans scored their third win in a row on Thursday night at home, beating Stratford, 16-10, to improve to 4-5 on the season.

Leading the way were Grace Toner with six goals and Madison Wilson with five goals and two assists.

Becca Strouch scored four times and had an assist.

Sonia Mody also scored and Maddy Lustberg made seven saves in goal.

For Stratford (4-6), Edie Threshie tallied four goals and Brianna LaPia and Cora Martonak each had three goals.