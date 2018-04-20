Girls lacrosse: Weston falls to New Fairfield

The young Weston High girls lacrosse team continued to experience growing pains on Thursday, suffering a 16-6 loss at home to New Fairfield.

It was the fifth loss in a row for the Trojans (1-5), who have faced a steady diet of tough competition since their season-opening win over Bethel. Their last four opponents (Daniel Hand, Joel Barlow, Pomperaug and New Fairfield) have a combined record of 25-4.

Grace Toner led the Weston attack with three goals, while Sonia Mody scored two goals and Becca Strouch had one goal and one assist. Julia Garbee dished out two assists.

Maddy Lustberg (two saves) and Remy Young (one save) split time in goal for the Trojans.

New Fairfield (7-1) was led by Nicole Berry with six goals and Dominique DeMarsico and Reagan Tenaglia with three goals each.

Weston also suffered a 17-6 loss to Pomperaug on April 12. The Panthers improved to 6-1.

Strouch had three goals to lead the Weston offense, while Madison Wilson had two goals and Toner one goal. Young finished with eight saves in goal.