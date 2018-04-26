Girls lacrosse: Trojans rout Notre Dame for second straight win

The Weston High girls lacrosse team made it two straight victories with a 16-5 road win at Notre Dame of Fairfield on Tuesday.

The Trojans are now 3-5 on the season.

Grace Toner led the way with four goal and one assist.

Becca Strouch had two goals and three assists.

Jordyn Spritzer scored two goals and had an assist.

Isa Crumpton also had two goals.

Sonia Mody and Madison Wilson each had one goal and two assists.

Other goals were scored by Emma Nelson, Mason Hastings, Lilly Phillips and Lauren Harris.

Maddy Lustberg and Remy Young made one save each in goal.

Katie Ciufo led Notre Dame with four goals.

Nora Hagerty also scored, while goalie Emma Sweeney made one save.