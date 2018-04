The Weston High girls lacrosse team hosted a strong North Rockland, N.Y., squad on Saturday, suffering a 17-8 loss.

The Trojans (4-6) had their three-game win streak snapped.

Grace Toner had another big game for Weston with five goals.

Madison Wilson scored two goals and Jordyn Spitzer had one goal.

Maddy Lustberg finished with eight saves in goal.

North Rockland (9-1) was led by Elizabeth Fox with six goals and Kerri Guyenberger with five goals.